Amravati: Alarming state of classrooms in rural areas poses safety concerns

As the new academic session begins, students will be forced to risk their lives while pursuing education due to a lack of funds, resulting in the absence of necessary renovations and new classroom constructions. Out of the 332 classrooms in 187 zilla parishad schools across 14 talukas in the district, a significant number of 261 classrooms are yet to be deconstructed and reconstructed, posing a threat to students' safety. Only 71 classrooms have been exempted from this issue. This situation raises concerns about the inconvenience and potential harm faced by the students in these schools.

Despite the growing presence of private schools, rural and remote areas have received limited attention in terms of educational accessibility. Consequently, residents in rural regions, particularly in the remote areas of Melghat, continue to depend on zilla parishad schools to educate their children. A peculiar contradiction exists in the allocation of teachers, with vacancies remaining in schools where the student population is high, while positions in zilla parishad schools with fewer students are filled.

Simultaneously, the state of schools in rural areas remains alarming. A total of 332 classrooms across 187 schools in 14 talukas of the district have reached a precarious condition. The concerned authorities, including the education department and Zilla Parishad administration, have received the report highlighting these issues. Repairing these classrooms would require funding, which has been proposed but awaits a decision. Consequently, students will continue to study in hazardous classrooms, even in the upcoming academic year.

The distribution of hazardous classrooms across talukas is as follows: Achalpur - 26, Amravati - 20, Anjangaon Surji - 34, Bhatkuli - 10, Chandur Bazar - 26, Chikhaldara - 11, Chandur Railway - 12, Daryapur - 46, Dharni - 41, Dhamangaon Railway - 14, Morshi - 15, Nandgaon Khandeshwar - 28, Tiwasa - 03, Warud - 46. In total, there are 332 classrooms posing risks.

The Zilla Parishad Primary Education Department has submitted proposals to the Construction Department for the reconstruction of damaged classrooms. Among the total of 332 classrooms, 71 classrooms have already obtained the necessary approval from the Building Department. However, there are still 116 classrooms awaiting permission.