Amravati battles dengue outbreak: 62 cases recorded in August

The district has witnessed a concerning surge in dengue cases, with a total of 62 reported instances in the month of August. Among these cases, a substantial 54 patients reside in municipal areas, while the remaining eight hail from rural regions. Health authorities attribute this uptick to the humid climate prevailing in the district, which provides favourable conditions for dengue transmission.

Despite the growing threat, preventive measures within the municipal areas appear to be lacking. The rainy season exacerbates the situation, as stagnant water accumulates in various containers, providing breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes. Intriguingly, the district has witnessed a surge in dengue cases even in the absence of substantial rainfall.

The health administration explains that heavy rains in July, followed by a climate shift, have contributed to the rising numbers of dengue cases. In response, health officials urge residents not to overlook symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pain, or body rashes and advise seeking immediate medical attention. Blood tests have revealed that out of 225 suspected cases tested in August, 62 samples were positive for dengue, and three were confirmed as chikungunya cases. Additionally, the district reported four cases of malaria.