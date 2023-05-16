Amravati: Candidates submit fake certificates for police recruitment, case filed

Two candidates who applied for city police recruitment have been found to have submitted fake project-affected certificates. Acting on Deputy Inspector Rajkiran Yewale's complaint, the Fraserpura police have registered a case of cheating against Rameshwar Ankush Kharade (27) from Shelu, Taluka Washim, District Osmanabad, and Tausif Mohammad Rabbani (resident of Shankarjin, SRPF Group No. 2, Jalna) on the evening of May 15.

The accused individuals had attached a project-affected certificate issued by the district rehabilitation officer's office in Beed to their police recruitment documents. However, upon verification, it was discovered that the certificate was fake, leading to a case being filed against them.

. The police department had advertised for the recruitment of 20 police constables in November 2022. One of these positions was reserved for economically weaker sections, including project-affected candidates. The police had published a provisional selection list on their website on April 13, and candidates were asked to bring their original educational certificates for verification on April 21.

During the verification process of their educational certificates for police recruitment, Rameshwar Kharade and Tausif Mohammad Rabbani Shaikh submitted their project-affected certificates issued by the office of the District Rehabilitation Officer in Beed. However, after some people from Beed submitted fake project-affected certificates in the police recruitment process in Gadchiroli, the Deputy Commissioner of Police sent a police team to verify the certificates of Kharade and Rabbani.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yeole arrived at the Beed collector's office. The officials there informed him that no certificates for the project-affected individuals had been issued to the two candidates mentioned. Furthermore, when they examined the list of project affected certificates with a similar identification number, they found that the certificates were actually issued in the names of different individuals. The rehabilitation officer of the Beed district provided a letter to the Amravati police on May 1st, stating clearly that they had not issued the two project affected certificates.

Based on the certificates provided by Rameshwar Kharade and Tausif Rabbani, the Amravati police team visited the houses of two individuals in the Beed district. However, these individuals denied knowing Kharade and Rabbani and also said they didn't receive any certificate. This revealed that Kharade and Rabbani were lying. Additionally, the officer in charge also denied transferring any such certificate.