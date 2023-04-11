Amravati: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis assures financial aid to farmers affected by unseasonal rains

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given assurance to the farmers who have experienced crop damage from unseasonal rainfall. He stated that financial assistance would be provided to farmers as soon as the panchnama (survey) work is finished. This development can be seen as a significant relief for farmers who have been impacted by the weather conditions.

During his visit to Amravati for various programs on Monday, Fadnavis assessed the impact of unseasonal rains on crop loss in the Amravati division. Following a meeting with district administration officials, he spoke with journalists about the situation.

Fadnavis has provided an update on the progress made in assessing the damage caused by unseasonal rains. He stated that the panchnama of 3,245 hectares has been completed, while another 4,000 hectares remain pending, which will be completed soon. Once the assessment is complete, the government will provide financial aid to the affected farmers. Fadnavis emphasized the government's commitment to standing with the farmers during this difficult time.

Furthermore, Fadnavis mentioned that during the meeting with officials, they discussed two projects in Amravati. The first project is the Mega Textile Park, which has been approved for Amravati under the PM Mitra Scheme, and the government has already acquired 220 hectares of land for it. The remaining land will be acquired within the next 15 days, after which an MoU will be signed with the Central government. The second project is the Marathi language university in Riddhpur, for which a committee will be formed within 15 days to decide its nature. The committee's report will be received in two months, and after completing all the necessary processes, the construction of the university building will be started as soon as possible.