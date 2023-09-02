Amravati: Mother and son's bodies found in bed box at home in Morshi

In a tragic incident, the bodies of a mother and her son were discovered on Friday afternoon in their Shivajinagar residence, raising suspicions of foul play. Neelima Ganesh Kapse (45), the widow of the late Ganesh Kapse, and her 22-year-old son, Ayush Ganesh Kapse, were found within a bed box at their home.

The grim discovery was made when Neelima's father, who had been attempting to reach them via phone for five to six days, arrived from Kondhali and noticed that the house's door remained locked. Concerned, he promptly reported the situation to the authorities at the Morshi police station.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, Morshi station house officer Shriram Lambade and his team arrived at the scene. Upon entering the residence, they uncovered the severely decomposed bodies of Neelima and Ayush.

Both bodies have been transported to the sub-district hospital for further examination. Neelima was employed at MRGS, while Ayush was pursuing his education, according to sources. Investigations into this distressing incident are currently underway.