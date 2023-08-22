Amravati: MP Navneet Rana receives death threats, investigation underway

An alarming report has emerged from politics. Member of Parliament Navneet Rana has reportedly been targeted with death threats. Responding swiftly, Navneet Rana filed a complaint regarding the threats and urged for an immediate investigation to identify the source of the threats.

According to the reports in regional media, in the complaint, Navneet Rana mentioned that she had been receiving calls over the past 4 to 5 days from an individual identified as Vitthal Ra. This person claimed to be calling from Tiwasa and made threats of causing harm, including a disturbing warning about a potential knife attack in a crowded location. Additionally, Navneet Rana's complaint highlighted instances of offensive language and inappropriate content being used during these phone conversations.

Member of Parliament Navneet Rana has filed a complaint through her personal assistant at the Rajapeth police station, requesting quick identification and the filing of criminal charges against the individual. In response, the Rajapeth police have started an investigation into the person who made the threat.