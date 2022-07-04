Amravati Murder Case: Postmortem report of Umesh Kolhe reveals shocking details

After the murder of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe, many revelations are now coming to light. His postmortem report has now arrived. The knife attack reportedly injured Umesh's brain. He was also stabbed in the respiratory tract, esophagus and eye veins.

According to police, the wound on Umesh's neck was five inches wide, seven inches long and five inches deep. Chemist Umesh Pralhadrao Kolhe, 54, was killed on June 21 and seven people, including Mastermind, have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident took place a week before the murder of Kanhaiyalal Taylor in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Umesh Kolhe used to run a medical store in Amravati city. He had shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma. This time he accidentally shared the post in a group of which some Muslims were also members. According to police, Umesh had shared a WhatsApp message supporting Nupur Sharma in a group called Black Freedom.

Umesh's friend Younus Khan was also associated with a WhatsApp group called Black Freedom. Younus Khan had sent a post shared by Umesh to Rehbaria Group, in which Irfan Khan, the main accused in the murder, was also involved. According to police, the main accused Irrfan Khan conspired to kill Umesh and got people involved. Irrfan Khan had promised Rs 10,000 to the other five accused and a car to escape.

The murder took place on June 21 between 10 pm and 10.30 pm when Umesh closed his shop and was returning home on a two-wheeler. Meanwhile, Umesh's son Sanket and wife Vaishnavi were going with him on another two-wheeler.

Meanwhile, police arrested Sheikh Irfan, Mudassir Ahmed (22), Shah Rukh Pathan (25), Abdul Tawfiq (24), Shoaib Khan (22), Atib Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44) in the Umesh Kolhe murder case. Is.

