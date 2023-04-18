Amravati: Police nab car thieves selling stolen vehicles with fake documents

On April 18th, the police caught four people who were part of a group that stole cars using fake keys and sold them by lying about needing money for medical expenses. The police took six cars from them and are questioning them to find out if they committed more crimes. Inspector Tapan Kolhe and Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal led the operation.

Four thieves were caught and their names are Zaki Mohammad Yunus, Mangesh Kasandas Rathod, Sheikh Mehboob Sheikh Hasan, and Mukhtar Ali Karamat Ali who is from Amravati. One of the arrested thieves goes by the names Tattoo and M.D., his real name is Mohammad Mudseer.

During their investigation, the police team received information that Mohammad Mudseer, who is also known as Tattoo and is a car thief from Akola, was present in Jamjam Colony in Amravati city. It was reported that Mudseer had stolen multiple four-wheelers from the district. Acting on this information, the police arrested him on April 17. When shown a police sketch, Mudseer admitted to stealing a four-wheeler using fake keys in Tiwasa, Chandur railway, and Dattapur police station areas with the help of his accomplices Mangesh Rathod, Sheikh Mehboob, Mukhtar Ali, and two others. The police arrested all three of his accomplices.