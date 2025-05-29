Amravati Power Cut: Several City Areas to Face Outage from May 29 to June 3 – Check Full List of Affected Locations

Due to storm damage and in preparation for the monsoon season, maintenance and repair work will be carried out on the electricity supply system from May 29 to June 3. As the work will be conducted feeder-wise, power supply to the affected areas will be shut off from 7 AM to 1 PM during the maintenance period. Executive Engineer of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.), Sanjay Sarate, has appealed to electricity consumers to cooperate during this time.

Area-wise Scheduled Maintenance and Power Outage:

Thursday, May 29: Maintenance work will be conducted on the 11kV Shrikrishnapeth feeder, resulting in a power outage in Shrikrishnapeth, parts of Irwin Chowk, Shivaji Science College, Tehsil office, and Deorao Garage.

Friday, May 30: The 11kV Chaudhary Chowk feeder will undergo maintenance, affecting power supply in Wallcut Compound, Cotton Market Road, APMC, Bachhraj Plot, Chaudhary Chowk, Sindhi Chowk, and Ram-Lakshman Sankul.

Saturday, May 31: Power supply will be shut down in areas connected to the 11kV H.T. feeder, which includes Dufferin, Super Specialty Hospital, Government Polytechnic, District Sports Complex, and the Cultural Complex area.

Sunday, June 1: Due to maintenance on the 11kV Railway Station feeder, there will be a power outage in District Hospital, Khaparde Garden, Samadhannagar, Holy Cross, Railway Station Road, Bus Stand area, Qazi Compound, and Bus Stand Road.

Monday, June 2: Maintenance on the 11kV LIC feeder will affect power supply in Ashoknagar, LIC Office, Gautamnagar, Rampuri Camp, Bhimnagar, Siddharthnagar, and Civil Lines.

MSEDCL has issued this schedule in advance for public awareness and has requested residents of the affected areas to bear with the inconvenience and support the maintenance efforts.