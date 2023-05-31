Amravati temples implement clothing guidelines, restricting revealing attire for devotees

Following the footsteps of Nagpur, eight temples in Amravati have now taken the decision to implement a dress code for devotees entering the temple premises. Consequently, individuals who are wearing revealing clothes, displaying their body parts, or donning provocative attire will no longer be allowed to have darshan, as stated explicitly by the Temple Federation in a press conference held at the Mahakali Mata Mandir Shaktipeeth on Tuesday.

With the aim of upholding the sanctity, decorum, etiquette, and cultural values of the temples, the implementation of a dress code has been decided upon. This resolution was passed during the Maharashtra Temple-Trust Conference held in Jalgaon back in February. Sunil Ghanwat, the coordinator of the Maharashtra Temple Federation, highlighted that the issue was also deliberated upon during the regional Hindu Rashtra convention conducted in Amravati.

This decision will be implemented across approximately 25 temples in the district within the next two months, while the dress code has already been implemented in eight temples. It was emphasized during the press conference that this decision will not be reversed under any circumstances, regardless of administrative or political pressures.

In addition to Ambadevi Sansthan, the dress code has been enforced at several other temples including Balaji Temple Jaistambh Chowk, Pingla Devi Devasthan Nerpinglai, Santoshi Mata Temple, Asha Manisha Devi Sansthan Daryapur, Shri Lakshmi-Narayan Devasthan Devasthan Deori, Shahtoot Bagh Hanuman Mandir Paratwada, Durgamata Temple Vaishno Dham, and Mahakali Mata Temple.

According to the new policy, devotees arriving for darshan wearing tight-fitting attire will be politely asked to wait outside until they can change into appropriate clothing. Women will be provided with an odhni or a similar garment, while men will be offered a lungi to wear before entering the temple premises.