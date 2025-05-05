Amravati's 22-Year-Old Female Wrestler Dies of Heart Attack

Amravati, Maharashtra (May 5, 2025): A 22-year-old state-level female wrestler from Teosa town in Amravati district died of a heart attack on Monday. The deceased was identified as Prapti Suresh Vighne. According to regional media reports, she began experiencing vomiting and leg pain before contacting her brother to say she was returning home. Her brother brought her from Amravati that morning.

While resting at home, her condition worsened. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Read Also | 5 Morning Habits to Strengthen Your Heart and Prevent Heart Attacks

Prapti was known for her fitness and was an active participant in state-level wrestling tournaments. Her sudden death has left the sports community and her hometown in shock.