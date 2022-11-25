Amruta Fadnavis backs Maha Governor Koshyari over Shivaji remark says I know Governor personally he loves Marathi people

The statement made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj caused controversy, many political leaders and organizations have condemned this statement of Koshyari. After this Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis made a big statement supporting the governor.

I know the governor personally, he loves the Marathi language. He is the only governor who is learning Marathi, he speaks something at the speed of his Marathi speech, it gets different meaning. He is a governor who loves Maharashtra and Marathi people from the bottom of his heart, Amruta Fadnavis said.

Also Amruta Fadnavis commented on Shraddha Walkar's murder case, I am saddened by what happened to Shraddha. She should go deep and get justice. It is necessary to give maximum punishment to the accused.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has created a big controversy in politics. The governor's statement is being condemned from various quarter, there is also a demand to remove the governor.