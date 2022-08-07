Amruta Fadnavis pens special Friendship Day post for her husband and Eknath Shinde

singer Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had a special message on the occasion of Friendship Day. Posting a photo with Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Amruta recalled the iconic Bollywood song 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' and termed Shinde-Fadnavis as two precious gems of Maharashtra.

Both Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are in New Delhi for a two-day trip to attend several meetings and discussions on the cabinet expansion were also on the table. A PTI report said the cabinet expansion will take place by August 15 with the induction of at least 15 ministers. Fadnavis is expected to keep the Home portfolio, the report said.