Amruta Fadnavis reacts to Sanjay Raut's press conference

Sanjay Raut held a press conference today, promising to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. He said the revelations will send “three-and-a -half” BJP leaders behind bars. “Bardasht bahut kiya, ab barbaad bhi karenge. There is a limit to politics [we have suffered a lot, now it’s time to demolish them],” he said without disclosing the names.

Speaking on the occasion, Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut attacked the Centre and said, “Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu.” After this, the reaction from the political group has started. It is being said that Amruta Fadnavis reacted to this and Sanjay Raut was attacked.

Raut made several serious allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, his son Neel Somaiya and Mohit Kambhoj. Now BJP leaders are responding to his press conference. In this, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, has slammed Sanjay Raut.

Shortly after Sanjay Raut's press conference, Amruta Fadnavis reacted by tweeting. Amruta Fadnavis has tweeted only one line, "Today another cat has tried to roar!"