Amruta Fadnavis to come up with new song 'Woh Tere Pyar Ka Gham'

Wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis is seen making her mark in many fields. Amruta Fadnavis is once again bringing a surprise for her fans. Another new song of hers is being discussed on social media.

Amruta has informed her fans about this by tweeting. She has shared the poster of this song on Twitter. "Lekar aa rahi hoon is a memorable song. Lafz Naye Hai, Par Rang Wahi Suhana' Thank You Saregama Global, Coming Up!"

Amruta's fans are eagerly waiting for this new song. She has sung for many albums in the past. All these albums have become hits. Amruta Fadnavis has sung various songs before. During the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, she mainly came forward as a singer. An album of Amruta's songs by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also been released earlier.