Amruta Pujari from Kolhapur wins Women's Maharashtra Kesari wrestling title

Amruta Shashikant Pujari of Shirol clinched the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari title at the Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship held in Chandrapur yesterday. Amrita Pujari, a skilled wrestler, has been training at the Sadashiv Mandalik Wrestling Centre in Murgud for several years. She has demonstrated exceptional talent in state and international wrestling tournaments, earning numerous medals.

Notably, Amrita had faced defeat against Pratiksha Bagdi in the Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship held last year, where she secured the second position. Undeterred by the setback, Amrita remained determined to clinch the Maharashtra Kesari title. Over the past year, she devoted herself to rigorous training, participated in various tournaments, and excelled in the Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championships. The much-anticipated final for the Maharashtra Kesari title took place at Chandrapur on December 12, where Amrita Pujari faced off against Pratiksha Bagdi. In a closely contested match, Amrita Pujari emerged victorious with a 3-2 score, securing the Maharashtra Kesari title that had eluded her the previous year.

The competition witnessed the participation of over 600 wrestlers from across the state, showcasing their prowess in various weight divisions.

Here are the results in different weight categories:

Senior Women

50 kg Category:

First Place: Gyaneshwari Paygunde (Pune) Second Place: Gauri Patil (Kolhapur) Third Place: Anshita Manohare (Nagpur) and Nandini Salunkhe (Kolhapur)

53 kg Category:

First Place: Swati Shinde (Kolhapur) Second Place: Sakshi Ingle (Pune) Third Place: Meghna Sonule (Kolhapur) and Kirti Gudalekar (Dhule)

55 kg Category:

First Place: Dhanashri Phand (Ahmednagar) Second Place: Smita Patil (Kolhapur) Third Place: Neha Chougule (Kolhapur) and Aishwarya Sanas (Thane)

57 kg Category:

First Place: Tanvi Magdum (Kolhapur) Second Place: Samruddhi Nilawe (Mumbai) Third Place: Tanu Jadhav (Chandrapur) and Shruti Bamanevat (Sangli)

59 kg Category:

First Place: Ashlesha Bagde (Solapur) Second Place: Smita Patil (Kolhapur) Third Place: Neha Chaugule (Kolhapur) and Aishwarya Sanas (Thane)

62 kg Category:

First Place: Vaishnavi Patil (Kalyan) Second Place: Ankita Shinde (Kolhapur) Third Place: Sonia Mark (Solapur) and Kirti Pawar (Pune)

65 kg Category:

First Place: Srishti Bhosale (Kolhapur) Second Place: Shraddha Ratnaparkhi (Sambhaji Nagar) Third Place: Siddhi Kanse (Satara) and Vaishnavi Kadam (Sangli)

68 kg Category:

First Place: Shivangi Shinde (Solapur) Second Place: Asmita Patil (Mumbai) Third Place: Shravani Shelke (Kolhapur) and Pallavi Potphode (Pune)

69 kg Category:

First Place: Anushka Hapse (Satara) Second Place: Savari Satkar (Pune) Third Place: Aarti Adhane (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar) and Srishti Patil (Sangli)

72 kg Category:

First Place: Vedantika Pawar (Satara) Second Place: Shivani Metkar (Kolhapur) Third Place: Akanksha Shirke (Ahmednagar) and Sakshi Bhalerao (Pune)

73 kg Category:

First Place: Siddhi Khopade (Thane) Second Place: Samruddhi Kinikar (Mumbai) Third Place: Aarya Shinde (Ahmednagar) and Pratiksha Begde (Kolhapur)

76 kg Category:

First Place: Amrita Chaugule (Satara) Second Place: Janhavi Godse (Solapur) Third Place: Siddhi Patil (Kolhapur) and Radhika Dhere (Kolhapur)

65 kg Junior Girls Category:

First Place: Apeksha Patil (Kolhapur) Second Place: Savari Satkar (Pune) Third Place: Krithika Pawar (Pune) and Rasika Mali (Sangli)

68 kg Junior Girls Category:

First Place: Sai Jadhav (Kolhapur) Second Place: Purva Pardeshi (Pune) Third Place: Krithika Pawar (Pune) and Rasika Mali (Sangli)

69 kg Junior Girls Category:

First Place: Anushka Hapse (Satara) Second Place: Savari Satkar (Pune) Third Place: Aarti Adhane (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar) and Srishti Patil (Sangli)

72 kg Junior Girls Category:

First Place: Vedantika Pawar (Satara) Second Place: Shivani Metkar (Kolhapur) Third Place: Akanksha Shirke (Ahmednagar) and Sakshi Bhalerao (Pune)

73 kg Junior Girls Category:

First Place: Siddhi Khopade (Thane) Second Place: Samruddhi Kinikar (Mumbai) Third Place: Aarya Shinde (Ahmednagar) and Pratiksha Begde (Kolhapur)

76 kg Junior Girls Category: