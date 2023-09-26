"An insult to progressive Maharashtra": Controversy erupts after CM Shinde invites Youtuber Elvish Yadav For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Maharashtra is currently experiencing festive fervour as devotees offer prayers to their beloved Bappa. Bappa has also been placed in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence and numerous dignitaries, including figures from politics, arts, and entertainment, have paid visits. However, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad pointed out that one individual who came to the chief minister's official home had disrespected the Maharashtra state.

MLA Jitendra Awhad posted on his official X handle, sharing a video featuring Elvish Yadav. Awhad criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying, "If the Chief Minister of this state is inviting a popular YouTuber and so-called social media influencer like Elvish Yadav to his official residence for Ganesh Aarti, it is an insult to progressive Maharashtra."

Additionally, MLA Jitendra Awhad raised concerns about derogatory comments made by the same individual regarding women. He decried these remarks as being highly inappropriate and regressive, as they suggested that women were only suited for household chores and childcare.

This incident has sparked controversy and debates about the appropriate role of public figures in promoting respectful and inclusive values within the state.