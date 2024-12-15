Anant Ambani Pays Special Visit to UP Yogi Adityanath CM in Mumbai

Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Non-Executive director of Reliance Industries paid a special visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Saturday. Anant M. Ambani, Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, paid a courtesy visit in Mumbai today (Saturday)," read the post by the UP Chief Minister.

Anant Ambani gifted a golden shawl to CM Yogi. The Chief Minister also gave Ambani a logo of the 2025 Mahakumbh, to be held in Prayagraj.The Mahakumbh festival, held every 12 years is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 next year.The UP CM had reached Mumbai earlier on Saturday to address the 'World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF)'.