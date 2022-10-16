Andheri By Election: Raj Thackeray Writes to Devendra Fadnavis Backing Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to social media and requested Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to not fight any candidate against late MLA Ramesh Latke's widow in the Andheri East By Election 2022. In his tweet, Thackeray said, "After the death of MLA Ramesh Latke, his widow has filed for candidature in the Andheri east by-poll.

I request you to not fight any candidate against her." Thackeray also shared the letter on Twitter and said that the decision to not field any candidate against her will be an honourable tribute to the departed soul.