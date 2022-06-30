Andhra Pradesh: Seven workers die as high voltage wire falls on autorickshaw

A shocking incident has come to light in Satyasai district of Andhra Pradesh. An auto caught fire after a high voltage wire fell on it on Thursday. Workers going to work in the fields were sitting in this auto. Of these, seven died on the spot, while the condition of one is critical. The driver and 5 other passengers jumped out of the auto and saved their lives.

According to police, the laborers were called by a farmer from a neighboring village. They were all going through a seven-seater auto. This time the lightning suddenly fell on the car and the car caught fire. The accident took place near Chilakondaipalli village of Tadimari Mandal. Seven people died on the spot when police reached the spot.

A woman named Lakshmi has been rescued in the incident, but her condition is critical. The deceased is said to be a resident of Guddampalli village. The driver jumped and saved his life. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident. He has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the relatives of the deceased.