Anganewadi Jatra 2025 Special Trains: Konkan Railway Announces Special Services from Mumbai, Pune, and Other Cities for Bharadi Devi Yatra

The much-awaited Anganewadi Jatra 2025 is set to take place on February 22, 2025, in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. This major festival is celebrated with immense devotion at the Anganewadi Bharadi Devi Temple in Malvan. Devotees from Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka flock to the temple, seeking the blessings of Bharadi Devi, a goddess renowned for fulfilling her followers' wishes. The festival features traditional rituals, cultural performances, and a large fair, making it one of the biggest religious events in the region. To accommodate the massive surge of visitors, the Indian Railways has arranged special train services to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel.

Special Trains for Anganewadi Jatra 2025

To manage the heavy rush of passengers, Central Railway, in coordination with other railway divisions, has decided to run additional special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Sawantwadi Road. The details of these trains are as follows:

1) Train No. 01129 / 01130: Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special

Train No. 01129 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00:55 hrs on Friday, February 21, 2025 , and reach Sawantwadi Road at 12:00 hrs on the same day .

Train No. 01130 will leave Sawantwadi Road at 18:00 hrs on Friday, February 21, 2025 , and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 06:10 hrs the next day .

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

Coach Composition: 19 LHB Coaches including First AC (1), Two-Tier AC (2), Three-Tier AC (6), Sleeper (8), Generator Car (2).

2) Train No. 01131 / 01132: Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special

Train No. 01131 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00:55 hrs on Saturday, February 22, 2025 , and reach Sawantwadi Road at 12:00 hrs on the same day .

Train No. 01132 will leave Sawantwadi Road at 18:00 hrs on Saturday, February 22, 2025 , and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 06:10 hrs the next day .

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

Coach Composition: 22 LHB Coaches including Two-Tier AC (1), Three-Tier AC (6), Sleeper (9), General (4), Generator Car (1), SLR (1).

Ticket Booking: Reservations for Train No. 01130 and 01132 will open on February 9, 2025, through PRS counters, IRCTC website, and online ticketing platforms.

3) Train No. 01134 / 01133: Sawantwadi Road - Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Sawantwadi Road Special

Train No. 01134 will leave Sawantwadi Road at 18:00 hrs on Sunday, February 23, 2025 , and reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 06:25 hrs the next day .

Train No. 01133 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 08:20 hrs on Monday, February 24, 2025 , and reach Sawantwadi Road at 19:00 hrs the same day .

Halts: Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon, Roha, Pen, Panvel, and Thane.

Coach Composition: 20 LHB Coaches including Two-Tier AC (1), Three-Tier AC (3), Three-Tier AC Economy (2), Sleeper (8), General (4), Generator Car (1), SLR (1).

Ticket Booking: Reservations for Train No. 01134 will open on February 9, 2025.

How to Check Train Timings and Book Tickets?

Passengers can check the detailed halts, arrival, and departure timings of these special trains by visiting www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or using the NTES App. Booking for these trains can be done via the Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS), online booking platforms, and the IRCTC website.

The special train services for Anganewadi Jatra 2025 will provide much-needed relief to devotees traveling for the festival. With multiple departures and adequate seating arrangements, these trains will help manage the high passenger demand efficiently. Passengers are advised to plan their travel and utilize the booking facilities to ensure a smooth journey. For further updates, stay connected with official Indian Railways announcements.

