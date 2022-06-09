Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC against rejection of his plea to cast vote for Rajya Sabha elections

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh has moved Bombay HC against rejection by the special PMLA court of his plea to cast his vote tomorrow for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Special PMLA court on Thursday rejected applications of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former state minister Anil Deshmukh seeking permission to vote in Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. The lawyer of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh has requested a certified copy of the order as soon as possible so as to enable them to approach the High Court today.

Voting for the six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on Friday. Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are both in ED's custody.

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of MVA is in jail for financial misconduct while Nawab Malik is currently in jail for money laundering. Mahavikas Aghadi is trying to get them to vote in this by-election.