Anil Kapoor 'dedicates' 25th year of 'Virasat' to producers Mushir-Riaz

As the 1997 Anil-Kapoor starrer, 'Virasat' turns 25 years old, the actor took to his Instagram handle ''dedicating'' the occasion to his favourite producers, Mushir Alam and Mohammad Riaz.

"Dedicating the 25th Year of my personal favourite film Virasat to one of the best producers I have ever worked with! #MushirRiaz" he wrote on Instagram.

Anil also shared an image of the film poster that featured him along with his co-star Pooja Batra.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Virasat' also featured Bollywood diva Tabu.

Mushir Alam and Mohammad Riaz were top-notch producers of many popular films in the 70s and 80s like 'Safar', 'Akayla', and 'Shakti'. They were known as the Mushir-Riaz duo.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. The family drama is set to release in theatres on June 24. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta.

( With inputs from ANI )

