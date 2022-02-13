Anil Kapoor shares his photograph from school days

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared his pictures from school days.

Basically, Anil dropped the class photograph of himself and his batchmates.

In the caption, he revealed that the particular image was captured when he was in the first standard. He also asked his followers to spot him in the image.

"Spot me if you can! #1st standard #throwbackmemories #schooldays," he wrote alongside the throwback image...

As soon as Anil shared the post, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to make their guesses.

"12th boy from left in 3rd row," a social media user commented.

"3rd row,3rd kid from the right," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'.

( With inputs from ANI )

