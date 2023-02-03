Anil Parab says BMC commissioner must present interim budget for only four months till BMC elections are held

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab said that there were no elected corporators in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh must present the interim budget for only four months till BMC elections are held.

According to a report of TOI, Parab said that when BMC's general body is in existence, the budget is presented by the commissioner and is approved by the standing committee. But when the general body is not in existence like now, an interim budget must be presented. This is done even in the state government. But we've been told that a full budget is going to be presented.

When new corporators are elected, they will get a new budget as per their needs and the standing committee will approve it. We demand that a budget for only four months be presented and there must be no misuse of power.

The owners of the treasury are the standing committee and elected representatives. But he is behaving as if he is the owner and doling out money. So many scams are coming out, which we will highlight in the upcoming budget session of the state legislature

On Saturday Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will, for the first time in 38 years, present the budget in the absence of corporators.