Animal beauty contest to be held in Kolhapur, prizes worth Rs 69 lakh

On the occasion of the Panchamahabhuta Festival to be held at Kaneri Math, a unique feast of indigenous species of cows, buffaloes, goats, horses, dogs, and cats will be held. This will help increase the scope of the rearing and conservation of indigenous animals. Along with the exhibition, there will be a grand competition in various groups of each animal, with prizes totalling Rs 69 lakh. On the occasion, an animal beauty pageant will also be held.

The exhibition will be held from February 21 to 23 on behalf of the Sidhgiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the animal husbandry department of the state government to nurture and conserve animals of indigenous species along with protecting the environment. It is getting a very good response from all over the country. Farmers have enrolled for this in a big way.

There is a goshala at the monastery, and there are over a thousand cows here. A school for stray dogs has been started here recently. A large number of farmers are going to come for the Sumangalam Panchabhut festival. Therefore, a grand display of indigenous species of animals is going to be the main attraction of the festival.

The best cow and bull will be awarded Rs 1 lakh, while the buffalo will be given a prize of Rs 51,000. Competitions for cats, dogs, and goats will also be held. Horses of different breeds from across the country will be seen here. The winner of the country horse competition will receive lakhs of rupees. Prizes will be awarded in two categories for each animal: male and female.

A grand exhibition of donkeys that have become very rare lately will also be held here. This is the first exhibition in the country. Competitions for donkeys will also be held. The exhibition will be crucial in light of the fact that indigenous donkey species are becoming endangered. Also, this exhibition is going to be a subject of interest to the citizens.