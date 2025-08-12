Annasaheb Patil Scheme: Bogus Beneficiaries Found in Nashik and Ahilyanagar; Probe Ordered

Seven to eight bogus beneficiaries have been detected under the Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation scheme in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. Chairman Narendra Patil revealed during a press conference that some non-Maratha applicants had tampered with their leaving certificates to falsely claim benefits. Instructions have been given to police officials in both districts to carry out a thorough investigation.

Patil stated that the corporation is the only one of its kind to operate entirely through an online process. Referring to past experiences of other corporations, he said lakhs of fake beneficiaries were found to have taken advantage of government schemes.

In the current case, the corporation acted swiftly as soon as the first seven or eight bogus beneficiaries were detected, which will help contain the problem and ensure only genuine individuals receive assistance. Prompt action has been initiated by notifying the police and recommending strict action against the fraudulent claimants.

Loans amounting to over Rs 2,000 crore have been disbursed to nearly 1.5 lakh beneficiaries through the corporation in Nashik district alone.