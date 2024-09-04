Another Case Filed Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Provocative Speech

Another case has been filed against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane at the Gittikhadan police station for allegedly delivering provocative speeches on 2 different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar. The complaint was lodged by Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yusuf Patel, president of the Meraj Un Nabi Committee (West).

The police have registered a case against Rane under various sections of the Bhartiyanyay Sanhita (BNS), including sections 353(2), 352, 302, 299, and 196.

Nitesh Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in Ahmednagar district on September 1 in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad. In a viral video, he can be heard purportedly declaring that if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.

Earlier two FIRs had been registered against Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations in Ahmednagar district, around 260km from Mumbai, for criminal intimidation, intentionally insulting to breach peace and hurting religious sentiments.