Another Flamingo Dies Near Nerul Jetty, Third Incident Reported

Residents efforts to save an injured flamingo near Nerul Jetty on Friday morning were in vain, marking the second such incident this year in the area. Unfortunately, the bird did not survive.

On February 1st, four flamingos died and two were injured after colliding with a 20-foot-high signboard obstructing their flight path. Residents of the NRI Complex spotted the injured flamingo and alerted the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA). A WWA team promptly responded, but despite their efforts, the bird succumbed to its injuries.

This incident marks the third occurrence and the second this year of flamingo injuries near Nerul Jetty. On Friday morning, residents observed a flamingo attempting to fly near the jetty's signboard, but its injuries rendered it unable to do so.

Alert residents shared the situation in a WhatsApp group of environmentalists, seeking assistance. With the help of one member who provided the WWA rescue team's contact number, the WWA team swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued the bird. Despite the collaborative efforts of residents and the WWA team, the bird could not be saved.

A significant number of flamingos frequent a wetland behind DPS School in Nerul along Palm Beach Road. Local residents advocating for wetland preservation argue that the jetty, inaugurated but unused, poses a threat. They assert that the signboard's height should have been either reduced or relocated, as it obstructs the birds' path to the wetland behind DPS School, Nerul. Later in the evening, an official from the Regional Forest Office visited the site to assess the situation.