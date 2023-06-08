Anticipation builds as monsoon reaches Kerala, Maharashtra awaits

The unexpected surge in temperature has caught people off guard, heightening their anticipation for the arrival of the monsoon. In the midst of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) delivered positive news on Thursday, announcing the onset of rains in Kerala. After an eight-day delay, the monsoon has finally graced Kerala, bringing much-needed relief to its inhabitants. This has sparked a heightened curiosity among the residents of Konkan, as they eagerly await the arrival of monsoon in their region.

Traditionally, the monsoon arrives in Kerala by June 1 and typically makes its way to the Konkan region within a week. However, this year witnessed a delay in its arrival in Kerala. Nonetheless, the current weather conditions have become favourable as the westerly winds have gained strength over the southern Arabian Sea. Furthermore, the depth of these winds has gradually increased, reaching 2.1 km above the average sea level. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that it might take another three to four days for the monsoon to reach the Kerala coast. However, the monsoon has defied this forecast by making its entry into Kerala.

With the monsoon making its way into Kerala, it is expected to reach Konkan within a week. Initially, the Meteorological Department had anticipated a deceleration in the monsoon's progress. However, the residents of Konkan are now eagerly urging for the monsoon's arrival in their region, even before its anticipated timeline of three to four days following Kerala.