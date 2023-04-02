Anurag Thakur hails Indian media at Lokmat National Media Conclave

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at the 'Lokmat National Media Conclave' organized in Nagpur on Sunday that India's media is independent today and will remain so tomorrow. He also said on the subject of propaganda from foreign media against India that BBC means save corrupt propaganda.

He said, 'Many people are also engaged on BBC propaganda. BBC means they are engaged in the propaganda of 'Save the Corrupt' campaign. There is such a great person, a Chief Minister who has sent his minister who has been in jail for 10 months to India. He further said that today no one has any intention to clamp down on the media in India. He said that many people say that outside media sets the narrative in India, but in today's era, Indian media has the power that can set the narrative in the world.

Anurag Thakur said that in today's era of social media, there is a need to reach people with correct facts. He said, 'Jairam Ramesh said the day before yesterday that Narendra Modi is building a new parliament with arrogance. Brother, we do not have any ego. In the year 2012, UPA was the only government and Jairam ji had said... Meera Kumar ji was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. At that time it was said that a new parliament was needed. You had said that the construction of the new Parliament House would cost Rs 2,000 crore. But in today's time five thousand crores would have been spent but the Modi government.