Anushka Sharma drops 'show off' mirror selfie as she prepares for 'Chakda Xpress'

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, 'Chakda Xpress', has been continuously training for the same, and she shared a mirror selfie from a gym.

In the snap, Anushka was seen sporting a yellow neon-crop top and black tights as she flaunted her biceps.

"Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri", she captioned her Instagram Story.

To note, Anushka had taken a break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika. She was last seen in Anand L Rai's directorial 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Now, she makes a comeback with 'Chakda Xpress', which will be out on Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor