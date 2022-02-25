Anushka Sharma kickstarts her prep for 'Chakda Xpress'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, whose next film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami, on Friday, shared a glimpse of her net practice sessions.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and posted a close-up shot of her holding a ball and a picture of her in action.

She captioned the pictures, "Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress." Seeing the post, Jhulan reacted and wrote, "Very Nice."

The film traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.

She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

As per reports, the 33-year-old actor will be flying to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the sports drama signifying the massive mounting that 'Chakda Xpress' will have.

Anushka, the wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor