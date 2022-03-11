Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her intense cricket training session

Anushka Sharma has been training hard for her role of a cricketer in the upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'.

On Friday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a video from her training session.

In the clip, Anushka can be seen doing some feet exercise on the cricket training pitch. She can also be seen trying her hand at bowling and batting in the video.

"Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Anushka's film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. The filming will be started soon under Prosit Roy's direction.

( With inputs from ANI )

