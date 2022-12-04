Anyone who insults Shivaji Maharaj will face consequences says, BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said that he demanded the sacking of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for his remarks against the Maratha warrior. Bhosale was speaking to reporters at Raigad where he launched his ‘Akrosh Morcha’ to protest against Koshyari’s controversial remarks.

Before leaving for his palace in Satara, Bhosale said he was not going to keep silent till the Maharashtra governor was asked to step down. "If urgent steps were not taken, the state would likely see severe unrest," he said.MP Bhosale made it clear that he won't resign from BJP nor will he give up his MP status. He warned that henceforth if anybody made any statement that insulted the Great Maratha King Shivaji, he/she would face consequences. On November 19, during a convocation ceremony at the Babasaheb Ambedkar University in Aurangabad, Koshyari asked the students, “find out who is your favourite hero, you don't need to look outside Maharashtra. Shivaji is the hero of a different era, but at present, we have heroes like Dr Ambedkar, and Dr Nitin Gadkari, all of you, while studying will set some goals in life. Our Gadkari Saheb and Pawar Saheb are also visionaries."