Anyone with money can become CM and PM tomorrow: Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a press conference at Matoshree today took a dig at the BJP-Shinde alliance. In a barb at the ruling alliance, Thackeray said that if only the elected people will form the party, tomorrow industrialists will also become the Prime Minister.

He claimed that nowadays anyone can pay money and become Prime Minister or President of the country which is a threat to democracy. He also said that the decision regarding the party in the Supreme Court should be taken soon.