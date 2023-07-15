"Apart from politics, family is equally important," says Ajit Pawar

After assuming the role of Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar met with Sharad Pawar on Friday. Following their meeting, a discussion took place on Silver Oak. Finally, during his visit to Nashik, he made a significant disclosure about this meeting. “Apart from politics, family is equally important.” Ajit Pawar stated that he went to The Oak at The Silver Oak and inquired about Pratibha Pawar's health.

“Apart from politics, family is equally important. I visited The Silver Oak and inquired about Pratibha Pawar's health. Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar were also present there.” However, Ajit Pawar mentioned that he did not engage in any political discussions with Sharad Pawar during the visit.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar is currently undertaking a visit to Nashik today. This marks his first visit since assuming the finance portfolio. He received a warm and grand welcome in Nashik. During his interaction with the media, he also disclosed his forthcoming plans.

“We have made the decision to form an alliance for the state's development. Upon assuming the Finance Ministry, my first task was to assess both the monsoon situation and the financial aspects. Unfortunately, the state is still experiencing insufficient rainfall, leading to a crisis of double sowing for farmers. It becomes crucial to utilize water wisely. Furthermore, climate change is impacting the rainfall patterns. As a government, we must prioritize the concerns of the people,” Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar has expressed his commitment to serving the public by leveraging his administrative experience to accomplish meaningful work.