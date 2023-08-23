"Appropriate action is underway, no delay in MLA disqualification": Assembly Speake Rahul Narvekar

It has been a while since the turmoil within the Shiv Sena party. Now, the moment has arrived to address the notice issued by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar regarding the MLA disqualification case. So, when can we expect action in this matter? Anticipation is high among everyone. Naturally, when reporters inquired with Rahul Narvekar, he explained his stance on the issue.

He said, “In this matter, the appropriate action is underway. In cases like this, when the Assembly Speaker is involved, they are considered as the ‘quasi-judicial authority’. I am aware of that. Therefore, necessary and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law and regulations without further discussion on the matter outside,” Narvekar said while speaking to the media in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 23).

“There will be no delay in the MLA disqualification case. The trial in the case will begin soon. Any decision will be taken only after considering and following the law and regulations comprehensively," Narvekar said.