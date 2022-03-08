Arjun Kapoor posts monochromatic picture, teases Malaika Arora
By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 09:43 PM2022-03-08T21:43:07+5:302022-03-08T21:50:24+5:30
Arjun Kapoor surprised his fans with a sneak peek of his shirtless look, on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to post a monochromatic picture of him, half soaked in a pool.
The 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor, who is known for his quirky sense of humour, teased his lady love, Malaika Arora in the caption. He wrote, "@malaikaaroraofficial Finally managing to see the back of me !!!"
Arjun and Malaika often post adorable pictures celebrating their togetherness on social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has a lot of films in his pipeline, including 'Kuttey', 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'The Lady Killer'.
( With inputs from ANI )
