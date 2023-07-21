Arrest is just face-saver: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Manipur female naked parade case

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the police response in the nearly three-month-old video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur and claimed that the arrests in this case were just made as a face-saver to show that there is law and order.

She added that the police didn't start investigating the incident until after the video became viral on May 18, not before. FIR was lodged on May 18 and it was a zero FIR. I'm sure that the police had this video but, from May 18 till this date, we are sitting idle without taking any action on it. Now they have taken action because the video has been leaked and got viral, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

She said, Biren Singh himself stated yesterday that around 100 FIRs similar to this have been registered so far what about the other 100 women and their FIRs? Now the arrest, in this case, is just a face-saver to show that there exists a law and order, Chaturvedi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday morning, took note of the distressing video while addressing the media ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of parliament. He said that he is pained over the incident and said the incident is shameful for any civil society. No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this, the Prime Minister said.

On July 19, Horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.