Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meets NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi minister Atishi and other leaders of the party meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

The two CMs on Wednesday met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence here to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Union government’s ordinance for the control of services in Delhi.

After meeting Thackeray, Kejriwal claimed the ordinance means the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court. He also said state governments were being toppled by using the CBI and the ED.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.