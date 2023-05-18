Aryan Khan drugs case: Munmun Dhamecha accuses Sameer Wankhede of framing her for publicity

Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, one of the accused in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case has alleged that Sameer Wankhede framed her due to her profession as a model with an intention of attracting media attention.While speaking to Mid-day, Dhamecha further alleged that Wankhede falsely implicated many individuals for media publicity. "Wankhede consistently targeted models and celebrities, well aware that the media would provide extensive coverage," Dhamecha was quoted by Mid -Day.Speaking about the Cordelia cruise incident, she added that when she arrived at the cruise, a room was allocated to her. When NCB officials raided the cruise, the drugs were discovered in the room and were not found in her personal possession. Furthermore, she also gave names of two other individuals Saumya Singh and Baldev who were also present in the room along with her and drugs were found in Singh’s possession, however, she was released.

She added that initially Wankhede assured her support but once he found that she was a model, he arrested her. “Continuing her account, Dhamecha added, “Initially, Wankhede assured me that there was nothing to worry about, as nothing incriminating was found on me, and they would complete the necessary formalities before allowing me to leave. However, as soon as he discovered that I am a model, he proceeded to arrest me. Later, I was presented in court, and they didn’t even allow me to speak with my family," she was quoted by Mid-Day. Her statements come at the time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Wankhede. The CBI in its complaint has alleged that Sameer Wankhede had demanded ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan and his family to spare his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs case. Earlier on 2 May, Dhamecha had moved to a special court in Mumbai to seek discharge from the case, and pleaded for parity. The drug law enforcement agency in May 2022 filed a chargesheet in the case, but did not name Aryan Khan and five others due to lack of sufficient evidence. However, Dhamecha was named an accused in the NCB document. Dhamecha had filed an application before a special court through her advocate Kashif Ali Khan Deshmukh, seeking to be discharged from the case. In the application, she claimed that was implicated in the case. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay HC after three weeks as the agency failed to substantiate its charges against him. The CBI has booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the NCB. The CBI alleged that the NCB, Mumbai Zone, had received information in October 2021 related to the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by various individuals on the private cruise ship and that some of its officers conspired and obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused.



