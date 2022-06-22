"As of now there's no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra assembly" says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday stated that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been tested positive for Covid 19, and now on the major setback the leader also told that he talked to CM about the ongoing situation and he responded that "as of now there's no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra assembly"

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

On the other hand, Shinde has avoided giving a direct answer about forming a government by supporting BJP. Earlier, Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena, while interacting with the media, explained the strategy and further direction. He also said that all the MLAs in Surat will come back, the MLAs have been forcibly retained. Raut interacted with the media, at which point his face appeared to have fallen off anything.