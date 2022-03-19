As summer approaches, Godavari river drying up

As summer approaches, the Godavari River, a major source of water in Maharashtra, has almost dried up creating problems for residents.

A visitor to Nashik, Prashant Deshmukh, said, "Panchavati is one of the sacred places after Haridwar. We have come here for Asthi Visarjan of my deceased father but there is no water in the river. The river has completely dried up. I request the government to provide proper facilities and unleash water here so that people can perform their rituals."

Another visitor who also came for the last rites of her deceased family member said that the river has dried up, it is not possible to perform the last rites.

"We have not yet started with the summer season and the condition of the river is worse. The surroundings of the river are full of garbage. This is one of the sacred pilgrimages of Nashik as many take a holy dip in the river during Kumbh. The government should consider this issue," she added.

Godavari river is the second largest river in the country and the major source of water for Maharashtra along with two other states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Every year the river dries up in the summer season, creating problems for the locals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor