Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts to Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan’s Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh, Says…

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday reacted to Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan’s remarks on former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying there was no point in making statements about a leader who is no longer alive. "When Vilasrao Deshmukh was the Chief Minister, many good things happened and some wrong things also happened. But now that he is no longer in this world, what is the point of saying anything about it,” Owaisi told the media after addressing a public meeting as quoted by IANS.

This came after Maharashtra BJP president Chavan, while addressing an election rally in Latur on Monday, expressed confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, citing strong enthusiasm among party workers in Latur and suggested that the influence and legacy of Vilasrao Deshmukh would no longer hold sway in the city. "Everyone, raise your hands and say Bharat Mata ki Jai... In a true sense, seeing your enthusiasm, one can notice that it's a 100% fact that memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh will be wiped out for this city, and there is no doubt about it," Ravindra Chavan said.

Chavan’s remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress and members of the Deshmukh family. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, the former chief minister’s son, posted a video statement on social media, saying that the memories of leaders who worked for the people cannot be erased. His brother and Congress leader Amit Deshmukh also condemned the remarks, calling them against Maharashtra’s political culture.

Facing backlash, Chavan on Tuesday said his comments were not politically motivated and apologised if they had caused hurt. Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said civic issues should be the focus of local body elections.

“I have not criticised Vilasrao Deshmukh. But if the feelings of his son are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen politically,” Chavan said.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, a senior Congress leader, served as Maharashtra’s 14th chief minister in two terms, from 1999 to 2003 and again from 2004 to 2008. He was considered a strong political figure in the Marathwada region, especially in Latur.

The political contest in Maharashtra has intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections and other civic polls across the state. Voting for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, is scheduled for Jan. 15, with counting set for Jan. 16.

(With inputs from agencies)