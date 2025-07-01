Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025: Free Meal for MSRTC Employees Working on July 5, 6 and 7

Lakhs of warkaris travel to Pandharpur, a popular pilgrimage town in Maharashtra, near Solapur district, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. To help warkaris reach the holy town, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate additional buses on July 6, 2025. Apart from this, free food will be provided to the employees working that day, said Pratap Sarnaik, Transport Minister and President of the MSRTC in a release on Tuesday, July 1.

Also Read | Want to Save on ST Bus Fares? Here’s How You Can Get a 15% Discount from July 1!.

On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, MSRTC will deploy 5,200 ST buses to serve the lakhs of devotees coming to Pandharpur to seek darshan of Lord Vithoba. ST employees working on this day, will be provided free tea, breakfast, and meals. The facilities will be offered to drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, supervisors and officers responsible for managing these buses, Sarnaik said.

आषाढी एकादशीला प्रवासी सेवेसाठी येणाऱ्या सर्व एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांना मोफत भोजन व्यवस्था pic.twitter.com/NAOm3Sup7q — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) July 1, 2025

Sarnaik added, “For the last several years, ST staff have been continuously serving the devotees of Lord Vithoba. They perform their duties with utmost devotion, regardless of sun, wind, or rain. This year, at my own expense, I am arranging tea, breakfast, and meals (including fasting dishes on Ekadashi) for all of them for three consecutive days. On this occasion, we have an opportunity to serve the people. I plan to continue this initiative every year.”

Around 13,000 ST employees will benefit from the free meal facility at Chandrabhaga Bus Stand, Bhima Bus Stand, Vitthal Bus Stand, and Pandurang Bus Stand on July 5, 6, and 7 during the Ashadhi Wari.