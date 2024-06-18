Ashadhi Wari 2024: ₹20K Grant for Ashadhi Dindi Sparks Debate Among Warkaris, Call for Infrastructure Improvements Over Subsidies

Pimpri: The Ashadhi Wari to Pandharpur is merely a few days away. Administrative preparations are in full swing to ensure Warkaris make a smooth pilgrimage to Pandharpur. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a grant of Rs 20,000 for 3,000 Dindis (processions). This has led to differences of opinion among the Warkari sect. Temples under the control of the government have taken a cautious stand in this regard. Some voices from the community are protesting against the subsidy and are demanding the strengthening of infrastructure on the pilgrimage site while others are keen on making use of the aid.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Address Drought Situation in Pune District

Preparations for the Ashadhi Wari are being made by the local administration and the district-state government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that a grant of Rs 20,000 will be given to Dindis participating in the Pandharpur Ashadhi Wari. The Chief Minister also said that the government is making all arrangements to ensure that this year's Ashadhi Yatra is smooth and safe for everyone. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Here are the Expectations of the Warkaris:

1) Palkhi road widening is incomplete in some areas. The palanquin processions may run into space issues that need resolving.

2) The campaign for tree plantation and tree conservation on the Wari route, the need to take care of the environment. The concept of Nirmal Wari should be strengthened. Medical facilities should be strengthened during the yatra.

3) Indrayani and Chandrabhaga rivers are located in the pilgrimage areas of Dehu, Pandharpur and Alandi. Pollution of these rivers needs to be curbed.

"Preparations for the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi ceremony are in the final stages. Meetings were held in Pune as well as in Mumbai regarding the planning. It gave information about the preparation of the administration and the cooperation from the government. Some Warkaris oppose the subsidy announced by the government for the Dindis, which is their personal opinion. It is a good thing that the state government is making efforts to strengthen the Wari ceremony and Dindis. We welcome the decision." - Purushottam Maharaj More (President of Dehu Devasthanam)