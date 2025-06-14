Ashadhi Wari 2025: Maharashtra Govt Announces Financial Aid for Every Dindi Traveling to Pandharpur

Lakhs of Warkaris go to Pandharpur every year while reciting the name of lord Vitthal and Santa Tukaram. Pandharpur Wari which will begging by July 6, 2025 (Sunday). The pilgrimage starts with the departure of the palkhis from Alandi and Dehu on June 19 and 18, 2025, respectively. The preparations of upcoming wari are underway in Pandharpur for the convenience of the Warkaris on the occasion of Ashadhi Wari. The Warkaris questioned whether the government had forgotten them, as they had not yet received the financial assistance provided to every Dindi going to Pandharpur the previous year. With the Wari ceremony approaching, this caused considerable upset. Consequently, the state government has made a significant decision benefiting Warkaris participating in the Ashadhi Wari ceremony.

On the occasion of Ashadhi Wari, it has been announced that the government will provide 10 palanquins of honor along with a subsidy of Rs 20,000 per Dindi to 1,109 Dindis. The government has issued a government decision in this regard. Last year, in a meeting chaired by Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of the state, it was decided to provide financial assistance to every Dindi coming to Wari along with 10 honorable palanquins. At that time, the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department provided assistance of Rs. 20,000 to each Dindi. Like last year, this year too, the state government has approved a grant of Rs. 2 crore 21 lakh 80 thousand for Wari. Along with the 10 honorable palanquins coming to Pandharpur, 1109 Dindis will be given Rs. 20,000 per Dindi.

"Immediately complete the necessary facilities for Warkaris"

During the Ashadhi Palkhi ceremony, care should be taken to ensure that Warkars do not face any form of trouble. Deputy Chief Minister of the state Ajit Pawar has directed that necessary facilities should be provided at the palanquin base, the place of stay and the entire palanquin route. Ajitdada held a review meeting for the preparation of Shri Kshetra Dehu and Shri Kshetra Alandi Palkhi Ceremony-2025. Necessary arrangements should be made for resting and staying places in the backdrop of rain. If it rains at Dive Ghat, care should be taken to ensure that there is no problem in going to the palanquin ceremony. Citizens should be prohibited from viewing the palanquin in the ghat area. He gave instructions to barricade the road so that stones do not fall on the road due to rain and pose a danger to the warkaris.

5 thousand 200 special buses from the State Transport Corporation

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees come to Pandharpur to have darshan of Vithuraya on the occasion of the Ashadhi Yatra ceremony. Minister Pratap Sarnaik has informed that the State Transport Corporation has planned to run 5 thousand 200 special buses during the yatra to make the journey of devotees coming from all corners of the state safe and comfortable.