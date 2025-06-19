Ashadhi Wari 2025: No Toll for Pandharpur Palkhi Vehicles; Here's How to Apply for Toll-Free Stickers

The Maharashtra government has announced that vehicles participating in Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur which is situated in Solapur District of Maharashtra and scheduled to take place from June 18 to July 10, will not be charged toll. The state government buses, including Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) that transport devotees of Ashadhi War will also be toll free during the this festival.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) in its released stated that the relaxation will be extended to vehicles transporting Warkari devotees during the Pandharpur Palkhi processions, which also included MSRTC during the annual yatra.

How to Apply for Ashadhi Wari Toll-Free Stickers?

The Ashadhi Wari toll free Stricker will be available with traffic local police and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Vehicles using the exemption need to show these special passes with the driver’s information and registration details. The pass contain details such as “Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025" celebration, driver's name, vehicle registration number, travel dates and routes in Pandharpur.

The toll free is applicable to all 10 maanachi palkhis and their vehicles at toll plazas operated under the Maharashtra government, under the department of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the PWD, including those on major roads such as the Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

The annual Ashadhi Wari procession carry out by thousands of devotees who travelled across India to witness the walking to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur carrying the palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar from Alandi and Sant Tukaram from Delhi. Devotees walked to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur carrying the palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar from Alandi and Sant Tukaram from Dehu.

Ashadhi Ekadashi Date

Ashadhi Ekadashi is on July 10, which also marks the culmination of the holy journey. The Maharashtra government has setup security and infrastructure of Rs 42 crore for crowd management as approximately 20 lakh pilgrims is expected this year. MSRTC will run 5,000 more buses to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

The state government deployed extra security and highway patrols on crucial routes of Pune–Solapur and Mumbai–Bengaluru highways. The PWD has also been directed to perform urgent road maintenance for the safety of devotees arriving in Pandharpur.