Ashadhi Wari 2025 Schedule: Sant Tukaram Maharaj Wari Palkhi Begins June 18 from Dehu; Check Important Dates And Key Routes

Ashadh month is one of the auspicious months in hindu clander which starts between mid June and mid July, depending on thr monsoon season and chaturmas period. This month is also considered unfavorable for events like weddings, it is regarded as a holy time for spiritual development and worship, especially of Lord Vishnu. In Ashadh month, Warkaris go on pilgrimage in large amounts to visit Lord Pandurang.

Panduranga is a name for the Hindu deity Vithoba, a form of Vishnu or his avatar Krishna. He is primarily worshipped mostly in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a 17th-century Marathi poet-saint of the Bhakti movement in Maharashtra, and a devotee of Lord Vitthal, and every year the padayatra of Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj goes to visit Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur. The 340th Palkhi of Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj will depart from Shri Shretra Dehugaon in the afternoon on June 18, informed the newly elected president of the Sansthan, Jalindar Maharaj More.

The padayatra of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj will begin on June 18 and will reach Pandharpur on July 6. The yatra will stay here from July 6 to July 10, 2025. Due to the lapse of the tithi during this palanquin, the stay at Anthurne has been canceled. This year, the padayatra will stop at Shindavane Chowk for a 1-hour rest in the afternoon after proceeding from Loni Kalbhor. This padayatra will travel for 34 days and will reach Dehut on the 35th day on July 21. The press conference was attended by palanquin ceremony chief Dilip Maharaj More, Ganesh Maharaj More, Vaibhav Maharaj More, trustees Vikram Singh Maharaj More, Umesh Maharaj More, etc.

The program of the padayatra ceremony is as follows-

The revered palanquin (Palkhi) of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will begin its spiritual journey on Wednesday, June 18, making its first stop at Inamdar Wada. On Thursday, June 19, after departing from Inamdar Wada, it will halt near the Angadshah Baba Dargah for the first Abhang Aarti. Later, it will reach the Paduka Temple in Chincholi for the second Abhang Aarti. By evening, the palanquin will arrive at Shri Vitthal Temple in Akurdi for its second stop.

On Friday, June 20, the palanquin will stop at Shri Khattunga Vitthal Temple in Nanpeth, Pune. It will remain at the same location on Saturday as well. On Sunday, it will depart from Pune and reach Loni Kalbhor (Kadam Vakvasti), halting at the new palanquin base. On Monday, it will stop at the Bhairavnath Temple base in Yavat, followed by a halt at the Vitthal Temple in Varvand on Tuesday.

On June 25, the palanquin will stop at Undawadi Gawlacha, and on June 26, at the premises of Baramati Sharda Vidyalaya. It will reach Sansar on June 27. On June 28, the palanquin will depart Sansar early in the morning, perform the first circular ring (pradakshina) at Belwadi, and arrive at Nimgaon Ketki at night for rest. On June 29, the second circular ring will be performed at Indapur, where the palanquin will also stay overnight. On June 30, it will halt at Sarati.

On July 1, after performing the ceremonial washing of Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s sandals at Sarati in the morning, the palanquin will proceed to Akluj and complete the third circular ring by afternoon. It will then reach Mane Vidyalaya in Akluj for an overnight stay. On July 2, it will leave Akluj in the morning, halt at Malinagar for the first standing ring in the afternoon, and then rest at the Borgaon base for the night.

On July 3, the palanquin will stop at Tondle Bondle and move on to the base at Pirachi Kuroli. On July 4, the second standing ring will be performed at Bajirao Vihir in the evening, after which it will rest at the Wakhri base.

On July 5, the palanquin will proceed to Pandharpur in the morning. The third and final standing ring will take place at the Paduka Aarti site in the evening. The palanquin will then enter Pandharpur and be stationed in the new building of the Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple. It will remain there from Sunday, July 6, to Thursday, July 10.

On July 10, the palanquin will begin its 12-day return journey to Dehu, culminating at Shri Kshetra Dehugaon on July 21, where the annual palanquin ceremony will conclude at the temple.

This year, the traditional stop at Anthurne has been canceled due to the lapse of the Tithi during the Wari. “If the Tithi had extended, there would have been two halts at Indapur,” explained Dilip Maharaj More, head of the palanquin ceremony.

After the procession starts from Loni Kalbhor, it will proceed via Uruli Kanchan. Earlier, the palanquin passed through the eastern side of the village. Currently, it takes about three to four hours to exit the village. Considering last year's experience and after consulting with local residents, this year the palanquin will stop for a one-hour afternoon rest in front of the PDCC Bank in Shindavane, said Dilip Maharaj More. To facilitate devotees and ensure dindi (group) participants reach their destinations efficiently, a community aarti will be held in the urban area at 8 PM, followed immediately by a kirtan session, informed Jalindar Maharaj More, president of the Sansthan.